After Tamil Film ‘Master’, Lokesh Kanagaraj To Work With 'Soorarai Pottru' Actor Suriya?

Director of film Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj might work with Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya in his next. The acclaimed filmmaker has been reportedly discussing projects with megastar Suriya for another original production. There are reports that the director is also talking about a second possible project with actor Karthi. The two had previously worked as director and lead actor for the film Karthi’s Kaithi which released in October 2019. Karthi’s Kaithi was a commercial success and another film from the director-actor duo will be a much-awaited one.

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj to work with Suriya?

If speculated reports are to be believed, Lokesh Kanagaraj is still in the discussion phase with Suriya for a possible drama, with the added oomph of action and thriller film. However, an official confirmation is awaited by the director. The unnamed film’s final cast, storyline and lead actors are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Master director's film awaiting release

Lokesh Kanagaraj has already worked with Talapathy Vijay and waiting for the release of Master film. The film has completed the filming process and the makers are finalizing a date for the release. The cast members of Master include Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah are female leads. Shanthnu Bhayaraj is also a member of Master’s massive cast. The film Master is bankrolled by XB Film creators. Originally, the film had an April release, however, it was postponed due to the pandemic situation across the globe, which has hampered entertainment activities in India as well.

Suriya's upcoming movies

Actor Suriya has also wrapped up all his schedule for Soorarai Pottru which is helmed by Sudha K Prasad. The film will also star Aparna Balamurali in a prominent role. The film had a 2020 mid-summer release but got postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. He will also be seen in the film Aruvaa which is a directorial venture of Hari. Another project of the Tollywood star is Vaadivaasal, which is helmed by Vetri Maaran, an acclaimed director known for his action and drama films. The film is reportedly produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations.

