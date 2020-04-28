Abhimanyu Singh Blames Residents For Breaking Lockdown; Later Apologises To Society

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, in conversation with a leading daily, talked about how an 11-year-old girl was tested positive of coronavirus, along with her father in his building, which is the Oberoi Sports Complex. He also spoke of how the residents of the building were also behaving irresponsibly and they are going out on strolls. This led to the people in the building getting upset as they claimed that what he said was false.

OS Complex is home to many celebrities from the film industry like Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Aanand L Rai, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmeera Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva.

Is Vicky Kaushal's building sealed?

The chairman of the building, as quoted by an entertainment source, revealed that there has been only one case in the building. Only the daughter was tested positive. He also talked about how the parents and the child have gone through a lot of trauma and that it was irresponsible of Abhimanyu to claim incorrect facts to the media.

Abhimanyu was quoted saying that the people of his society are going for strolls. He said that he saw from his balcony how youngsters are sneaking out and gathering together. He then said that people in his society got scared only after a corona case was detected.

The secretary Alka Mishra also revealed that the building's residents were not pleased with his statements. She said that she posted on the Whatsapp Group that he was wrong with his claims. Abhimanyu Singh later apologized about the same to the building Chairman verbally, but the damage was done. Vicky had recently posted a video of the 11-year-old returning back home after she recovered to the applause of the residents:

Source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

