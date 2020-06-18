Sonam, Kriti, Hina Stand Up Against Trolls; Twitter Supports With #TrollingCauseDepression

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens have been opening up about mental health, depression and trolling. And seems like it is not just netizens, many celebs are also talking about mental health and pointing out towards trolling as one of the reasons for depression. Celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rithvik Dhanjani more recently took to their social media handle to explain the importance of mental health.

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is turning off comments due to the hate and negativity. In the post, she wrote that she usually does not shy away from negativity and hate and also feels sorry for all those who have so much hate in their hearts. Speaking of her decision to turn her comments off, Sonam Kapoor said that her friends and family were triggered by such hatred and negativity. She also added that such comments are made by paid bots. Take a look:

Apart from her, Rithvik also shared a video where he requested people to be kind and spread love. He also said to not have so much hate for one another because no one knows what is going on in someone’s mind. Kriti Sanon also shared a hard-hitting post where she went on to call the social media 'fake' and reprimanded social media users for spreading negativity and hate online. And seems like even Hina Khan expressed her views on trolling and social media hate as she was being compared to her co-star. Check out their post below.

Why? Why? Most of ur posts r to put someone down eventually through comparisons. It’s not at all competitiveness, bcoz we’re happy where we r n will be glad if u report truth n appreciate our achievements irrespective of our paths.

This is for all alike! N everyone who’s reading! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 15, 2020

While these celebs have been quite vocal about social media trolling, cyberbullying and much more. Fans and netizens couldn’t quite agree as they went on to support them in this cause. Netizens took the internet by storm as they went on to trend the hashtag #TrollingCauseDepression on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of the fans wrote, “Stand up, Stand strong. United to End Bullying. #TrollingCauseDepression”. While the other one wrote, “When people see you are happy doing what you are doing, it sort of takes the power away from them to tease you about it. #TrollingCauseDepression” and many more such tweets. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

Plz guys if u dont like anyone its ok dont take him in dipression..by trolling or roasting#TrollingCauseDepression pic.twitter.com/9aD16Uo3bi — Noushin (@Noushin66616469) June 18, 2020

Too many people have suffered from bullying and trolling etc.#TrollingCauseDepression pic.twitter.com/Y37dpsF9mN — Radhikapk_2054 (@Radhika00357782) June 18, 2020

The person who's going through depression because of you won't do anything to you but Always Remember this word "KARMA"

The Karma won't let you sleep peacefully...so avoid hurting anyone with your words!#TrollingCauseDepression pic.twitter.com/6hweV0HIb2 — Fainat.Is.love (@fainatislove) June 18, 2020

