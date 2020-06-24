Vidyu Raman Looks Unrecognisable In This Before & After Pic, Shares Her Weight Loss Mantra

Tamil actor Vidyullekha Raman has taken the internet by storm for her Instagram post showcasing her weight loss journey. The actor shared a before and after picture in which one can see her transformation. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in her latest picture and along with the post she also gave a few deets about her journey.

In the before picture, Vidyullekha Raman can be seen sporting a bright yellow top with black polka dots and a denim skirt. In the after picture, the actor can be seen flaunting her toned body as she opts for a black sports bra and black leggings. She can also be seen sporting a digital watch and sports shoes.

Along with this major transformation picture, the actor also gave a few details about her journey and what it took for her to weigh 68 kgs. She started off by saying, "Fake confidence v/s Actual confidence". She also went on to write saying that when she was overweight, people used to often ask her, ‘how are you so confident?’ “In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life?"

The Sarrainodu actor said that it took changes in her lifestyle to reduce the weight. She added that today she is very confident of herself because she did the unthinkable and changed her lifestyle and habits. The actor further emphasised that if one puts their mind to it then anything is possible. She also wrote, “You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet," Check out her post below.

The actor's unrecognizable transformation sets major fitness goals for her fans. Fans are very much inspired by her looks, and they also went on to praise her for the hard work she's put in. One of her fans wrote, “so so proud of you and your hard work! You're amazing”. While the other one wrote, What a transformation! Truly amazing”. Check out a few more comments below from fans who are stunned seeing this post. Take a look:

