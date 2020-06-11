Slaton Sisters Now: TLC's '1000 LB Sisters' Are Here After There Weight Loss, Read More

TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters aired on January 1, 2020, and it revolves around the Slaton Sisters - Amy and Tammy Slaton. Amy and Tammy, weigh 406 and 605 pounds respectively. Their weight together adds up to a total of 1000-Lb, hence giving the show its name. After facing numerous physical and mental health issues, the sisters decided to lose weight, to be able to get bariatric surgery. Through the show 1000-Lb Sisters, TLC covers the journey of their weight loss.

ALSO READ | Why are Geoffrey and Varya not on the TLC's 90 day Fiance 'tell all'?

Where are the Slaton Sisters now?

1000-Lb Sisters has 6 episodes, all of them featuring the Slaton Sisters. Even as the TLC show ended, the 1000 pounds sisters were not allowed to share the pictures of their progress with the audiences. But after the last episode of the season was released, the audiences could see the incredible progress that the sisters had made.

ALSO READ | Kranti Redkar shares her postpartum weight loss picture, urges women to be patient

Amy Slaton now:

Amy Slaton lost 100 lb and her weight came down to 306 Lb. She also came one step closer to her goal, of getting pregnant and having a baby with her husband Michael Halterman. When Amy visits her Gynaecologist after her weight loss, she is informed that the excessive fat cells in her body are creating huge amounts of estrogen. This, in turn, is leading to her ovaries not functioning properly. Amy claims that she is aiming to lose more 100 LB, upon this, the Gynaecologist informs her that within 6 months, she can start trying to get pregnant.

ALSO READ | James Harden's remarkable weight loss during NBA lockdown period leaves fans stunned

Tammy Slaton now:

Tammy who previously weighed 605 LB, lost 50 LB and moved out of her sister Amy’s house. She gets her own place through its closely to Amy and Michael’s place. In the beginning of the show, Tammy didn’t have enough confidence to go to a store by herself. But after losing weight, she goes to a store alone for the first time in 10 years. However, she is still using a walker. Both sisters are still on their respective weight loss journeys even as the show ends. They have both claimed that they feel more confident now.

ALSO READ | Adele 'embarrassed' about the new-found attention over her whopping 7 stone weight loss?

How did the Slaton sisters lose weight?

At the end of the show, the 1000 pound sisters revealed, that they had cut sugar completely off from their diet. They also made healthier versions of their favourite food such as Cauliflower Mac and cheese. Amy revealed that she started dancing and going on walks with Michael, while Tammy enjoyed swimming. The Slaton sisters also tell us how they had started to put on weight. The sisters said that they had rapidly started gaining weight after their father passed away. Their mother had to work multiple jobs to be able to afford food and shelter. Because of their financial challenges they could only afford microwaved and unhealthy meals. It was in middle school when their weight started to become an issue.

ALSO READ | Adele's weight loss transformation leaves netizens divided, trainer comes to her defence

The sisters also revealed their reason for wanting to lose weight. Amy revealed that she wanted to get pregnant, which is what drove her to lose weight. While Tammy was struggling with her mental health and had attempted suicide once. Her desire to live a longer and healthier life drove her to lose weight.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.