With Vignesh Shivan Set To Produce Nayanthara's 65th Film, Here's His Net Worth Details

Vignesh Shivan is one of the renowned Indian writers, director, lyricist, and actor. He has come a long way in his career and has contributed to the South film industry in his own great ways. Touted to be one of the most prolific directors in the South, here's Vignesh Shivan's net worth in 2020.

Several reports state the famous film director- Vignesh Shivan's net worth in 2020 is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 337. 348 crore ($44 million) Vignesh Shivan's net worth is prominently a reflection of his indelible direction. Born in September 18, 1984, Shivan reportedly debuted with the direction of a romantic film titled Podaa Podi in 2012. He is also the writer. In a career spaning over 8 years, Vignesh has carved a niche for himself in the film fraternity. Vignesh Shivan's income is also apprehensive of his several music videos.

After Vignesh Shivan's work in Podaa Podi received mixed reviews, he reportedly then continued to be active in films by working as a lyricist and filming independent music videos. In 2014, the actor appeared in a cameo role as an engineer in the film, Velaiyilla Pattathari alongside Dhanush. Helmed by Velraj, the movie reportedly was a hit, churning magnanimous numbers at the Box Office.

Later on, Vignesh roped in Nayanthara for his next direction, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, and after that rumours sparked that something was brewing between the two actors. The film starring Vijay Sethupati was again a success for Vignesh. Moreover, love bloomed between Shivan and superstar Nayanthara, and, as of today, they have been dating for four years.

Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Vignesh Shivan has not looked back ever since he began his career. Today, he is one of the go-to successful film directors and also reported to be one of the richest personalities donning the director's hat. Vignesh has many films under his belt and has a slew of songs too. Vignesh Shivan's net worth is reported to experience an upsurge, as the director has now tried his hands at production too. In 2019, he announced Nayanthara's 65th film, Nitrikenn, to be produced under his banner, Rowdy Pictures. Take a look.

Happy,proud & blessed 😇🙏🏻 #Nayanthara ‘s 65th film #Netrikann

Produced by RowdyPictures 😎



Thank you @KavithalayaaOff & #Superstar Rajni sir for the title & the blessings 😇@Milind_Rau ‘s unique creation - a thriller 👍🏽 shoot starts today wit all ur blessings 😇😇🥳🥳👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/qmHAAxmQ7S — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) September 15, 2019

