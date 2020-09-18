Vignesh Shivan Celebrates His Birthday With Ladylove Nayanthara In Goa; See Post Here

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara is one of the most adored couples in the South Indian film industry. From celebrating each other's achievements to engaging in some social media PDA, the couple does it all. Recently, much to the happiness of their fans, Vignesh shared a beautiful picture with his ladylove on his birthday.

Also Read: Vignesh Shivan's Birthday: Celebs Pour In Heartwarming Wishes

Vignesh Shivan's birthday celebration with Nayanthara

Talking about the picture, it shows the back frame of Vignesh and Nayanthara who can be seen holding each other and looking lovingly at each other. Vignesh can be seen sporting a white t-shirt with the words 'Good Times Start Now' etched in a pink background along with light blue shorts.

On the other hand, the Darbar actor can be seen looking lovely in a white and blue striped jumpsuit which she has complemented with a neat ponytail. The two can be seen posing against the backdrop of a swimming pool.

By the looks of it, Vignesh can be seen ringing in his special day with his ladylove in Candolim Beach, Goa. The filmmaker captioned the picture stating 'Birthday Vibes' along with some overwhelming, blessed and Feng Shui emojis. He also credited God’s grace and all the wonderful sweet wishes of his fans to have such a blissful birthday.

Their fans were also quick to react to the comment section. One of the fans called them a 'beautiful pair' under the post. Take a look at the picture shared by the Kaathu Vakula Rendu Kanal director along with the reactions of the fans to the same.

Also Read: Nayanthara Celebrates Mother's Birthday In Goa With Boyfriend Vignesh, Pictures Inside

Vignesh Shivan on his wedding plans with Nayanthara

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh opened up about his plans to get married to Nayanthara. Vignesh cleared the air around the online speculations as he said that the duo is happy with the way things are right now. While joking, Vignesh said that they will get married after they finally both get bored with their dating life. However, he had also addressed the "insensitive news and rumours" about them testing positive for COVID-19 and said that it was "not in a good taste".

Also Read: Nayanthara 'steps Into Vacay Mood' In Goa, Beau Vignesh Shares Glimpse Of 'family Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.