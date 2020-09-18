Vignesh Shivan's Birthday: Celebs Pour In Heartwarming Wishes

Director and lyricist Vignesh Shivan turns 35 on September 18, 2020. He is popularly known for his Varava Varava song. Numerous fans, followers, and celebrities took to their social media to wish Vignesh Shivan on his birthday. Vignesh Shivan's birthday post includes some old pictures of his and the celebrities together. Take a look at some celebrities who wished him on social media.

Celebrities wish Vignesh Shivan on his birthday

Director and actor S.J. Suryah wished Vignesh Shivan on his birthday on Twitter. Vignesh Shivan has always looked up to S.J. Surya. S.J.Suryah called Vignesh Shivan a 'young and talented director' as he wished him a happy birthday. Take a look at the tweet:

Happy birthday to my friend , young and talented dir @VigneshShivN sir ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’have a wonderful year sir .... ðŸ’ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) September 18, 2020

Producer Dhananjayan Bofta tweeted on Vignesh Shivan's birthday. He shared Vignesh Shivan's photo along with the tweet. The picture says, 'Happy Birthday Vignesh Shivan'. Dhananjayan Bofta called Vignesh Shivan 'the most talented lyricist & filmmaker'. He wished him a great year ahead.

Happy Birthday to the most talented lyricist & Filmmaker @VigneshShivN ... wishing him a wonderful year ahead ðŸ’ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸ’#HBDVigneshShivan #HappyBirthdayVigneshshivan pic.twitter.com/VTYAN8bmya — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) September 18, 2020

Vignesh Shivan reposted a few birthday stories on his page. Amongst these there was actor Kishen Das who shared a picture of Vignesh Shivan from a promotional event of his latest film with Vijay Sethupati and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. He wished Vignesh a happy birthday. Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander shared an adorable picture on Vignesh Shivan's birthday. It is Vignesh Shivan's photo clicked with the baby Snapchat filter. He shared the picture wishing him a 'blockbuster year' ahead. Take a look:

Source: Kishen Das' IG

Source: Anirudh Ravichander's IG

Music composer Rajesh Vaidya shared Vignesh Shivan's photo along with him. He wished Vignesh by sharing a happy birthday gif. Actor Amitash Pradhan also shared two pictures on Vignesh Shivan's birthday. The first one seems to be an old picture when both of them were young, while the other one looks more recent. He wrote," Happy birthday kind soul. Shine your light always". Take a look at the stories:

Source: Rajesh Vaidya's IG

Source: Amitash Pradhan's IG

South Indian actress Daksha Nagarkar shared Vignesh Shivan's photo on her Instagram story. She said Vignesh Shivan is the 'sweetest, nicest, and the most positive person' she has met. She wrote, "Stay fly sir. Sucha captain, Can't wait" Take a look at the story of Vignesh Shivan's birthday by Daksha.

Source: Daksha Nagarkar's IG

