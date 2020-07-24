Vijay Antony Shares First Look Of 'Bitchagadu 2' On His Birthday; See Pic

Recently, Vijay Antony shared the first look of his upcoming flick, Bitchagadu 2 on the occasion of his birthday. It has piqued the interest of fans and who are highly anticipating the release of the film. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bitchagadu 2 first look revealed

On July 24, 2020, actor Vijay Antony took to his official social media handle and posted the first look of Bitchagadu 2, a sequel to his 2016 action thriller flick titled Bitchagadu. Antony posted the first look posters on the occasion of his birthday. The actor captioned the post saying, “Finally!!! Official First Look of Pichaikaran 2/ Bichagadu 2!”. Here is the official first look post by the actor:

The actor also announced that acclaimed filmmaker Priya Krishnaswamy will helm this project. On July 23, 2020, Antony took to his official Instagram handle and posted a poster of the film, with a photo of the filmmaker over it. In the caption, the actor wrote that the National Award-winning filmmaker Priya Krishnaswamy will be directing the upcoming film. He wrote, “I am delighted to associate with Director Priya Krishnaswamy. Following her National award-winning Tamil feature film, she will be directing #VAP10. Welcome, Priya on board”. Here is the post by the actor:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Fans of the actor are flooding the comment section with praises and wishes. They are also wishing the actor a happy birthday in advance, as Antony will be celebrating his birthday today, on July 24, 2020. Here are the fan reactions to the post by Vijay Antony:

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Antony is the first Indian to win the Cannes Golden Lion back in 2009 in the category of Best Music for the song Naaka Mukka. Here is the video song:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Bichagadu is also dubbed as Pichaikkaran in the Tamil language. It has been remade in several languages like Marathi, Odia, and Kannada. It went on to become a blockbuster in the year 2016 and garnered a huge fan following for Antony. Fans have been eager for the sequel of the film ever since.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.