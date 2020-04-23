Vijay Deverakonda's Character In 'Fighter' To Have A Connection With The Underworld?

The much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer pan-Indian film Fighter has been in the news lately. There have been reports that the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter will have strong connections with the underworld. Vijay Deverakonda won the hearts of many with his exceptional performance in Arjun Reddy and is one of the most desirable actors in the South Indian film industry. Numerous videos and pictures have been leaked online as well as shared by the cast and crew of the film.

Vijay Deverakonda’s role in Fighter

According to reports, Vijay Deverakona’s plays the role of a don’s son in the film. It has also been reported that the story of Fighter will revolve around the don and his son. While not much has been revealed about the film, it has been disclosed that the film will have a fair share of action sequences and even a little romance. To perfect the action sequences, the Dear Comrade actor also took some professional mixed martial arts training from Thailand.

Watched #Badri in the theater 20 years ago, I was in my 6th class. Sang Hey Chiquita for a long time after 😀



I miss you and shooting our film now ❤️



I want you to stay healthy and kicking ass till I decide to retire as an actor 🤗#20YearsofPuriJagan 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/ucr1DM6aPm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 20, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture from the set of the film, a few days back. In the picture, he can be seen sitting alongside director Puri Jagannadh and in front of a boxing ring. Vijay wrote that he misses shooting for the film while being in the lockdown. It was also previously revealed that Vijay Deverakonda wasn’t the first or the second choice for the film, Fighter.

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh who is the director of the film was planning to cast Allu Arjun for the role of the male lead. He had even taken the script to the actor, however, he rejected the film, Fighter for some unstated reasons. After Allu Arjun rejected the film- Fighter, Puri Jagannadh made a few tweaks in the script and planned on casting his son Akash Puri Jagannadh in the film. However, that too didn’t work out and the film finally went to Vijay Deverakonda.

Just a few days before the lockdown was imposed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were spotted at multiple locations shooting for Fighter. According to reports, the movie- Fighter will star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Puri Jagannadh is credited for directing the film, Fighter as well as producing it with Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

