Vijay Deverakonda And Other South Stars Who Dropped In Their Wishes On Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, many celebrities took to social media to express their love for their mothers. South Indian actors Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, etc. also shared posts on social media. Here are some of the cutest Mother’s Day wishes posted by South Indian celebrities. Read on:

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda took to hiss social media yesterday to share an adorable picture with his mother. In the picture, the actor is seen decorating a rangoli with his mother. The duo looks quite engrossed in the task as they fill in the colours together. Vijay Deverakonda even captioned the picture as “Mummy love”.

Allu Arjun was also among the many who dropped in a lovable picture with his mother. The actor shared a picture of himself with his mother from an event. Allu Arjun’s mother looked stunning dressed in a traditional saree as she posed for the camera. Allu Arjun also explained in the caption that the “greatest lesson” he learnt from his mother was “how to be simple even when you have Lots”.

Ring Master actor Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable throwback picture with her mother, Menaka Suresh on Mother’s Day. The duo is seated on a garden bench as they turn behind to pose for the camera. Keerthy Suresh looked too cute in the front bangs look.

Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of both her mother Ninette Prabhu and her mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati on Mother’s Day. The picture was taken at Samantha Akkineni and her husband, Naga Chaitanya's wedding. Samantha Akkineni took to social media on Mother’s Day to highlight the importance that both her mothers hold in her life.

Kajal Aggarwal also wished her mother on Mother’s Day with a heartfelt note. Kajal Aggarwal shared numerous pictures of herself with her mother where they are seen chilling together. She also took to the caption to explain the importance her mother holds in her life. Kajal Aggarwal further wrote, “To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously”.

