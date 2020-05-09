On Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday, Here Are His Films To Keep You Hooked On To The Screen

Vijay Deverakonda turns a year old today on May 9, 2020. The actor is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s rom-com movie Nuvvila. After his debut, Vijay Deverakonda has been a part of several memorable movies. On Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, a lot of fans and celebrities took to their social media to wish the actor a very happy birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the best movies of the actor that will keep you at the edge of the seat.

Vijay Deverakonda’s movies

Taxiwaala

Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwaala released in the year 2018. The Telugu language supernatural thriller comedy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The movie features Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair in lead roles and Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, and Shiju in supporting roles. The movie’s plot is based on Vijay Deverakonda’s character of a taxi driver whose life takes a turn after facing spine chilling incidents while driving the cab. The movie is being remade in Bollywood as Khaali Peeli.

Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda became a worldwide sensation after the release of this 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. His portrayal of a high functioning alcoholic surgeon with anger issues was praised by critics and the audiences alike. The movie’s plot focuses on Vijay Deverakonda’s character which goes on a path of self-destruction after the marriage of his girlfriend. The movie was also remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor playing the lead.

Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda featured as a lead in the 2019 movie Dear Comrade. The Telugu language romantic action drama is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. The movie was a huge box office success. The plot of Dear Comrade revolves around the hot-headed student union leader played by Vijay Deverakonda who falls in love with a state-level cricketer. The movie is the journey of both characters and how they are affected by anger issues of Vijay Deverakonda’s character.

Geetha Govindam

The Telugu language romantic comedy released in 2018 and was an instant box office hit. Geetha Govindam is written and directed by Parasuram and features Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The plot revolves around Vijay Deverakonda’s character of a young lecturer who wishes to get married at the earliest. He then attempts to woo an independent and a level-headed woman Geetha. The music of the film was composed by Gopi Sunder and the songs turned out to be massive hits.

NOTA

Vijay Deverakonda’s movie NOTA marked his debut in Tamil movie industry. The political thriller was directed by Anand Shankar. He played the lead role in the movie along with Mehreen Pirzada. Sathyaraj, Nassar, Karunakaran, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Yashika Aannand, M. S. Bhaskar, and Rajendran among others. The movie’s plot revolves around the son of chief minister Varun played by Vijay Deverakonda who is forced to become Tamil Nadu’s CM after his father is imprisoned. The movie is about his journey to change society and politics after coming to power.

