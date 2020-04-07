Vijay Deverakonda Posts A "#maskindia" Pic, Says Leave Medical Masks For Doctors

Several film actors and celebrities are taking to their social media handles to raise awareness about the preventive measures to undertake during the rapid spread of COVID-19. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda has also joined the bandwagon. Deverakonda recently took to his Instagram handle to share with his fans the importance of wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The superstar feels that covering one's face with any cloth can help curb the spread of this novel virus, be it "a handkerchief, scarf or even mom's chunni"

Vijay Deverakonda asks his fans to make their own face masks amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda has been quite inactive on social media ever since the government imposed a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown. However, the Dear Comrade actor recently took to his Instagram handle to spread awareness about the importance of face masks, asking fans to leave medical maks for the doctors and make their own face masks instead. In the photo shared by Deverakonda, the actor wore a dark-grey vest and a grey cloth across his face.

He captioned the image writing, "My loves,

Hope you are all staying safe.

Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread.

Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead

use a handkerchief

Use a scarf or

Use your mom's Chunni.

Cover your face, stay safe.

#MaskIndia"

In a recent interview with a media portal, Vijay Deverakonda stated that everyone should compulsorily wear masks when they step out of their house to buy essential things. He further asked everyone to create their own face masks, leaving all the medical masks for doctors. Deverakonda shared that medical professionals are in genuine need of the medical masks over others.

