Vijay Deverakonda To Quit Social Media Temporarily? Check Details

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in the Ravi Babu directed-romantic-comedy Nuvvila and since then he has come a long way. The actor received a humungous fan following after his blockbuster hit movie Arjun Reddy which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Apart from being an acclaimed actor, Vijay Deverakonda is an active social media user.

The recent post shared by the actor has confused his fans a lot. Taking to Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda shared a photograph of himself from one of his recent photoshoots. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying down in a couch donning a brown leather jacket and shirt which he paired with black denim.

What came as a shocker for fans was the caption written alongside the post. Vijay Deverakonda wrote “Until next year. Maybe” which has made fans believe that the actor is going anti-social for a bit. Fans are also speculating that this was his last post before beginning his temporary break from social media. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by Vijay Deverakonda so far.

Have a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s post here:

Previously Vijay Deverakonda has also shared one more photograph from the same photoshoot via Instagram. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in a bathtub. The actor captioned this post of his as “Thirsty”. Have a look at it here:

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen on the silver screen in World Famous Lover. The movie received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. The actor will next feature in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter alongside Bollywood diva Ananya Panday. Fighter is Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan India movie signed by him.

