Vijay Deverakonda's Stylist Talks About How The Star Faced Discrimination From Designers

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda's stylist opened up about her experiences with top designers who would refuse to lend clothes to the Arjun Reddy star. Stylist Shravya Varma also revealed how certain designers were vocal about not sourcing for Tamil and Telugu stars. During the interaction, the actor's stylist also revealed how some things have changed since then. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | When Vijay Deverakonda worked with debutant directors, check full list

Designers refused to dress Tamil and Telugu actors

Vijay Deverakonda's stylist recently talked to Pinkvilla about how some designers refused to dress South Indian actors. Stylist Shravya Varma mentioned that many big designers had refused to clothe the Arjun Reddy star. Shravya mentioned the designers would say 'We don’t source for Tamil and Telugu actors'.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda shares song that 'brings smile to his face', says 'listen to this'

Though stylist Shravya Varma stated that situations had gotten much better now, there were still many problems she faced. Sharvya further added that the same designers who had said no to lending clothes to Vijay Deverakonda were now opening stores in Hyderabad. She also mentioned that a certain designer had refused to give Vijay Deverakonda clothes as they didn't know how big his film Arjun Reddy was back then.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shalini Pandey celebrate 3 years of 'Arjun Reddy'

Sharvya then stated how designers who had refused to source Vijay were now coming back to her mentioning they would love to clothe him. The stylist also worked with PV Sindhu. She mentioned how, after the Olympics, she had requested a big designer in Mumbai to clothe her but they had stated that they weren't interested.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda & 'Arjun Reddy' director join hands for upcoming web show?

After the designers had seen PV Sindhu meeting the Prime Mister and President, they had contacted her back and had mentioned they would like to source outfits to the athlete. Finally, the stylist added that she wasn't upset with designers saying no. She had an 'issue with the way they put it'.

Vijay Deverakonda is a famous Telugu actor who has been seen in many movies. Some of Vijay Deverakonda's movies are Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018). He was most recently seen in World Famous Lover 2020, which was a film written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film did very well at the box-office.

PV Sindhu is a professional badminton player. She broke into the top 20 of the BWF World Ranking in September 2012 at the age of 17 and won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She is a celebrated athlete.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.