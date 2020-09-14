'We'll Take Action Soon': Team Deverakonda On Fake Auditions Misusing Actor's Name

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's team on Sunday, September 13 released a statement online exposing the fake audition run misusing the actor's name in the film industry. Vijay Deverkonda's team also revealed that some production companies have been misrepresenting the actor's name to gain access to actors. "We, TeamDeverakonda have noticed that certain production company/ies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and trying to gain access to actors/actresses," (sic) read the statement.

"We'll take an action soon"

Vijay Deverakonda's team, further in the statement, requested everyone to be wary of the perpetrators. They also informed that any project related to the Arjun Reddy star would be announced by the actor on his official social media handle. "Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VDs official SM handles," (sic) read the statement. The actor's team also ensured that they would soon take action on the miscreants.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, narrates the tale of a writer, who struggles to pen down his first book, which leads to turmoil in his relationship with his partner. The film released to mixed reviews from the audience and critics and was a box-office debacle.

What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda will soon make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming movie. The film also features actors like Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. The movie's shooting is currently halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vijay and the cast are soon expected to resume shooting for the film. The movie is a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Hindi and Telugu. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur under their respective production banners.

