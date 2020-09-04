Vijay Deverakonda Shares Song That 'brings Smile To His Face', Says 'listen To This'

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda shared American pop-band Surfaces' popular song Sunday Best online and requested all his fans to listen to it if they feel demotivated or dejected. Vijay Deverakonda said that the song always brings a smile on his face. He wrote: "My loves, Any of you feeling a little down for whatever reason, listen to this. Always brings a smile to my face and a spring in my step. Thinking about you all Love" (sic).

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post:

My loves,



Any of you feeling a little down for whatever reason, listen to this. Always brings a smile to my face and a spring in my step.



Thinking about you all

Love 😁🤗https://t.co/2OFD2i1XWo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 3, 2020

Also Read | Actor Vijay Deverakonda 'chills' With His Dogs Storm And Chester; See Post Here

Vijay Deverakonda adopts a pet

Vijay Deverakonda, who is in Hyderaba spending time with his family, recently adopted a pet. Sharing the first picture of his pet-Storm online, Vijay Deverakonda wrote: "Introducing Storm Deverakonda." (sic) Vijay Devarakonda has shared some adorable pictures with his pet online, here are some:

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Dominate Twitter With #3YearsOfArjunReddyMania Tweet Storm

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shalini Pandey Celebrate 3 Years Of 'Arjun Reddy'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, narrates the tale of a writer, who struggles to pen down his first book, which leads to turmoil in his relationship with his partner. The film released to mixed reviews from the audience and critics and was a box-office debacle.

What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming movie. The film also features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. The upcoming flick is reportedly a sports-drama that will mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. A few months ago, the makers of the film released a few BTS pictures from the movie, amping the expectations of the moviegoers. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi and Telugu. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur under their respective production banners.

Also Read | 'Baahubali' Fame Ramya Krishnan's Unseen Photo From Her Baby Shower Is Alluring; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.