Vijay Deverakonda to make Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's next? Read Here

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor had last year announced that he's joining hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar on a film based on the Balakot Air Strike in 2019. According to the reports by Pinkvilla, the makers have finally decided their male lead for the film. According to a source of the leading web portal, the untitled project on Balakot Air Strike will mostly be South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's big Bollywood debut for the titular role.

Vijay Deverakonda to play the main lead in Abhishek Kapoor's next?

While the actor is gearing up for his next release Fighter which will be dubbed in Hindi and given a pan-India release, Abhishek's directorial will be his full-fledged Hindi feature. According to the source, the south Indian star will be seen playing the role of Wing Commander and national hero Abhinandan Varthaman who was kept captive in Pakistan for 60 hours following the India-Pakistan standoff. Adding, the source informed that the film will trace the Pulwama attack, the airstrike, and Abhinandan's time in captivity in the neighbouring country and his return to India.

The Arjun Reddy star has read the entire script is very excited to be a part of the film. The source further said that when Vijay was offered the project, he expressed his interest in it. While he still has not signed on the dotted line, the COVID-19 outbreak delayed things further. Currently, owing to the stressful times, the team has no clue about starting the shooting of the film. Abhishek will first finish his film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and then proceed with this ambitious project.

After the Pulwama attack where 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, 2019, the Balakot airstrike was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the early morning hours of February 26, 2019, when the Indian warplanes launched an airstrike targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, apart from the film, Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly all set to collaborate with the Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga yet again, but this time around, for a digital project. According to a report by The News Minute, Vijay, who turned producer last year with the Telugu film Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, will set foot in the digital space as a producer. He will bankroll his brother Anand Deverakonda's upcoming web series which is said to be written by Sandeep.

