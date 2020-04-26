COVID-19: Vijay Deverakonda pledges Rs 1.30 crore for relief; explains plans in video

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more stars are coming forward to help the needy. The celebrities of the film industry have been doing their bit in the battle, by contributing to relief funds or coming with their own initiatives. The latest to join the list is Vijay Deverakonda.

The Dear Comrade star shared that the pandemic made him realise that he didn’t have the required savings while handling the expenses of his family and 35 employees.

The actor has committed Rs 1.30 crore to the mission, to be divided into three categories, that he announced via a video and on the official website of The Deverakonda Foundation. He divided it into two broad categeories, immediate requirement and future requirement.

The Arjun Reddy star is commiting Rs 1 cr for the latter, to his youth employment programme, for which he shared that the goal is to employ one lakh people. He shared how he shortlisted 50 people out of 650 applications in 2019 and trained them in various fields as per their skill sets. Two also got jobs, and the rest are also set to get jobs once the pandemic is over, Viijay shared.

Vijay is also starting a middle class fund of 25 lakh, for helping ‘middle class’ families like his. He revealed that one could register on the website and his team will contact to help those by arranging essentials from the nearest stores.

His team is helping the migrant labourers.Vijay also pledged Rs 5 lakh to the Corona Criris Charity, that seeks to help the daily wage workers of the Telugu industry.

The actor also stated that he was not looking at it as charity and also urged citizens to come forward to help. He also praised CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for providing food and other essentials to the labourers.

Watch the video here:

