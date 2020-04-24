Vijay Deverakonda Shares That He Is Not A ‘real Man’ Yet In A Hilarious Twitter Post

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry. Despite the lockdown, the actor hasn’t failed to entertain his fans and has constantly been posting on his social media handles. Since the past few days, the Tollywood industry has been spotted taking up the #BeTheRealMan challenge. Director Koratala Siva nominated the Arjun Reddy actor to take up the challenge. However, the actor couldn’t complete the challenge and put up a hilarious post in reply to his nomination. Read ahead to know more-

In a hilarious post, Vijay Deverakonda shares that he is not a ‘real man’ yet

The famous Telugu director, Koratala Siva nominated Vijay Deverakonda for #BeTheRealMan challenge on Twitter. He explained to the actor that a real man is he who helps in the domestic chores. Superstars Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been successful in completing the challenge over the past few days. However, it seems like Vijay Deverakonda may still have to struggle to get his shot at household work, thanks to his mother's reluctance.

Siva sir 😀

Ma mummy nannu Pani cheyanitle..

Pani double avthundanta..



Intlo inka real men la chudatle mammalni.. pillallane treat chestunaru.. but will show you a glimpse of my day in lockdown.. 😉 https://t.co/Gk0iULg8aW — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 23, 2020

The actor replied to the nomination with an informal message, saying "Siva sir Ma mummy nannu Pani cheyanitle..Pani double avthundanta.. Intlo inka real men la chudatle mammalni.. pillallane treat chestunaru.. but will show you a glimpse of my day in lockdown," as a reply to the director’s nomination on Twitter.

His tweet can be roughly translated to, "Siva sir, my mother is not letting me do domestic chores. She says I end up burdening her more when I interfere. I am not yet a real man as per her. She is treating me as though I am a kid. But will show you a glimpse of my lockdown."

It is a known fact that the actor is a total momma's boy. When he bought a new house (that reportedly cost him ₹15 crores) in Hyderabad last November, he wrote on Facebook, "I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home."

