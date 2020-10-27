Vijay Deverakonda Lauds The Makers Of 'Colour Photo'; Says 'made Me Miss Someone'

On October 26, South actor Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handle and reviewed recently released Telugu flick Colour Photo for his 9.3M followers. While sharing the official poster of the film in the story session of his Instagram handle, in the review, Vijay lauded the efforts of the cast and makers. The first few lines of Deverakonda's review read, "What a cute touching sensitively made film! I can see how so many friends have come together to make this film and I can feel how much this means to them".

Interestingly, the 31-year-old actor added, "You have all done terrifically well". Further, he tagged the lead actors of the film, that is Suhas and Chandini Chowdhary, to praise their performance. For Suhas, Vijay said, "special love for you", while for Chandni's performance, he wrote, "you made me miss someone in a few moments".

The Arjun Reddy actor also acknowledged the screentime of the supporting character played by actor Viva Harsh and penned, "You just made it such a good time, we were laughing everytime you came on screen". Vijay concluded his review and asserted, "And big congratulations to @SandeepRaaaj and @sairazesh for picking up such a unique subject and then executing it so well :)) Watch it now on @ahavideoIN - completely worth it". Scroll down to take a peek into Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram story.

READ | Vijay Deverakonda's Pooch Has A Paw-some Reaction To Reuniting With Him After A Month

Colour Photo review:

READ | Vijay Deverakonda Says, 'Dictatorship Is The Right Way'; Gets Slammed By Celebs & Netizens

Colour Photo release date & other details

The romance-drama, which marked the directorial debut of Sandeep Raj, started streaming on the OTT platform Aha, from October 23 onwards. The flick is set in Machilipatnam in the mid-1990s. It is produced by Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainment. So far, the film has managed to garner a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

Watch the trailer

Coming to the IMDb score of the film, it has managed to bag 8.7 ratings. Apart from the performance of the Colour Photo cast, the music of the film has also left a lasting impression on the audience. The story of the film is primarily about the romantic relationship between Jayakrishna (Suhas) and Deepthi (Chandini Chowdary). The film also talks about multiple axes of inequality and prejudice.

READ | Vijay Deverakonda Donates Rs 10 Lakh; Helps People Affected By Rains

READ | Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya's 'Fighter' To Feature A Taiwanese Boxer: Reports

(Image courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram/ Amrutha Productions YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.