Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys 'last Few Days' With Dog Before Hitting Sets, Alia Drops Hearts

Vijay Deverakonda and his four-legged friend have often entertained the fans with their adorable and goofy posts on social media. On January 24, the south superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared another picture, wherein he was spotted chilling with his dog, Storm Deverakonda.

Sharing the picture on social media, Vijay shared that these are his last few days chilling with Storm before he rings back to the sets. Apart from the actor and his furry husky hauling the attention, actor Alia Bhatt's comment turned out to be the MVP of Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post and Alia Bhatt's comment on it.

Vijay chills with his husky Storm Deverakonda

In the above Instagram post, actor Vijay Deverakonda Vijay is spotted laying on his terrace couch, while Storm sits on the former. The pair was enjoying their evening view as they sat chilling in their outdoor space. The World Famous Lover star is seen in a casual purple tee. Vijay Deverakonda's dog surely took away all the attention in this Instagram post. As seen in the caption, Vijay Deverakonda left a note for Storm that reads, "Last few days chilling with you.. Before I go hit sets!".

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vijay's Instagram post

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt noticed Vijay's Instagram post and dropped a comment on the latter's picture. The actor dropped some hearts and gushed for the duo. Alia Bhatt commented, "Omg this is". Take a look at Alia Bhatt's comment on Vijay Deverakonda's photo.

Fans' reactions

Superstar Vijay's fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users added, "our smile is very attractive", while another wrote, "Jon snow with ghost be like". A fan commented, "Awwww youu Adorable". Another user added, "Oh my oh my goddâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ @thedeverakonda is ðŸ˜˜ and storm is ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

