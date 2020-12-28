Vijay Deverakonda Goes Full 'beast Mode' As He Works Out In Typical Christmas Attire

Vijay Deverakonda was seen unleashing his beast mode as he worked out intensely in a Christmas attire. The actor is known for his dedication towards fitness and thus the new post by the actor came as a treat to his fans. Vijay can be seen donning a Santa Claus hat while wearing a red outfit as he worked on his legs. The actor looked determined in the post and fans were all praise for him.

Vijay Deverakonda goes full "beast mode"

As the video shared by Vijay Deverakonda starts, he can be seen sitting on a machine while being assisted by his trainer. Midway through the workout, Deverakonda can be seen getting aggressive with his set and the weights increase. Assisted by his trainer, the actor manages to complete the set and show his well-toned legs.

Vijay uses his full strength as he heads into completing the workout and successfully manages to do so. The video he shared was unique as he wore a Santa Claus hat with a red vest to give a Christmas like feel to his workout session. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda in his caption wrote and that he has turned on his beast mode and thus hinted at himself working out passionately.

Vijay also shared the same post to his story with a slightly different caption. Sharing the post, Vijay wrote that he will bring the madness to his fans. He further wrote, “Fight mode ON”. Thus, the actor seemed extremely passionate about his workout session. While fans only got a glimpse of one of his workouts, the actor has been a huge fitness enthusiast. His well-toned body has always been appreciated by his fans who get motivated by his workouts.

The actor often shares his workouts routines on his stories and thus fans watch as the actor workout intensely. Similarly, the latest post by the actor also garnered over 2 million views at the time of this writing. Fans were all praise for the actor and the unique Santa touch that he added to the workout as well was appreciated.

