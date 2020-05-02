Vijay Deverakonda Talks About His Ideal Girlfriend, Adds A Lockdown Twist To It

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda recently spoke to a news daily and revealed how he fathoms his girlfriend to be and marriage plans. Although he has been very secretive about his dating life and has mentioned that his private life is not an entertainment, he did spill some beans on what he is looking for in a relationship. Despite being linked to his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Madanna, the duo has denied dating rumours on multiple occasions.

Vijay Deverakonda’s girlfriend

While talking about his ideal girlfriend, Vijay Deverakonda stated that she should be kind, funny and a great person to chill out with. Not forgetting to add a COVID-19 lockdown reference, Vijay Deverakonda added that he wants his ideal girl to be chilled out because if they are ever in lockdown, he shouldn’t be frustrated with her. He adds that it is the first rule and that the lockdown should feel like a holiday.

Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he has met such a girl, to which he quickly responded saying that he has met such a girl. While talking about his marriage plans he said that his parents let him be. However, he also added that they have subtly started hinting at marriage now. He added that he feels that it would be fulfilling to be married and have kids and that he would love to have a family life.

Although, he feels that there is still time for him to settle down. He thinks that he needs to have more mental maturity in order to get married and have kids. Vijay Deverakonda adds that he needs to grow up to take such a responsibility. He added that he feels like he himself is a kid and that he is not answerable to anyone yet and can hence do what he wants to do.

Vijay Deverakonda also feels that it is a responsibility to be married. He explains that he believes that when a person is married they need to respect that relationship, nurture it and not take it for granted. He concluded by saying that he is just buying time before he plans to settle down.

