Vijay Deverakonda Called Out By Netizens For Not Wearing Mask During Interaction With Cops

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda recently applauded the efforts of the policemen working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 lockdown. But as the actor interacted with the policemen via video conference he did not wear a mask. Many of Vijay Deverkonda’s fans were irked by this fact and called him out for the same.

Vijay Deverakonda faces backlash for not wearing a mask

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. Amid this lockdown, policemen across the country are working tirelessly to maintain discipline and curb the spread of the COVID-19. Recently, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda applauded the efforts of Hyderabad police and interacted with several policemen via video conference.

Also read | 'You Are The True Heroes': 'Arjun Reddy' Fame Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Telangana Police

Hyderabad Police’s Twitter account posted several pictures from this interaction. In these pictures, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen having a hearty time while interacting with these policemen. But, several of Vijay’s fans were quick to notice that he was not sporting a mask during this interaction. Fans started calling out the Arjun Reddy actor for not following the rules amid this lockdown.

Also read | Ranveer Singh & Vijay Deverakonda's Unseen Pictures That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

I believe the real one is doing the best of interaction then why reel is needed that too not wearing mask it gives a wrong message to the citizen — Rakesh Paul (@RakeshP65449058) April 13, 2020

sorry to ask u this but it's my right to ask

if celebrity won't wear a mask it's not a issue

when comman people won't wear then problem why such hypothesis

and the social distancing is not maintaining in SHO mirchowk ps

will you answer me pls — M££R (@mohdkhundmeer) April 13, 2020

I dnt see mask..separate rules for celebrity . — Mario (@MohdAkr51301314) April 13, 2020

This comes after Vijay in a recent Instagram post spoke on the importance of wearing a mask and also urging fans to opt for home made masks. He wrote, “My loves, Hope you are all staying safe. Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead use a handkerchief, use a scarf or use your mom’s chunni. Cover your face, stay safe. #MaksIndia.” Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s post here.

Also read | Vijay Deverakonda Posts A "#maskindia" Pic, Says Leave Medical Masks For Doctors

Also read | Ananya Panday Praises Vijay Deverakonda For Being Humble And Grounded, Says She Is 'fida'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.