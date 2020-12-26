Vijay Deverakonda Turns 'DeveraSanta' For The Fourth Time, Spends Christmas With 600 Kids

South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda donned his Santa Cap for the fourth time this year as he turned DeveraSanta and celebrated Christmas with kids from Special Homes for Children. Vijaya Deverakonda shared a video on Youtube, sharing about his celebration for Christmas 2020. The video also included a recap of his Christmas celebrations from 2017 when he began the tradition of turning DeveraSanta, also giving an insight into his celebration for this year.

Vijay Deverakonda turns DeveraSanta for the fourth time

In 2017, Vijay turned DeveraSanta and distributed gifts at JNTU Hyderabad as a token of gratitude for making a massive sized painting of Arjun Reddy, one of his superhit films. Post which the actor has made it an annual tradition to embrace his 'DeveraSanta' mode by spreading happiness amongst the children.

In 2018, Vijay surprised his family on Christmas and urged his fans to spend time with their family by hugging them and saying 'I Love You'. Last year, the young hero made Christmas special for his fans by asking his followers across social media their wishlist and surprised his 50 'rowdy boys and girls' from his fan-base with customised gifts that he had handpicked upon their requests.

This year on Christmas, Vijay Deverakonda took DeveraSanta a step ahead and virtually interacted with 600 kids across 7 homes in and around Hyderabad. The actor enjoyed some quality time with the kids and his team shared 'Rowdy' goodies with the kids post the Christmas 2020 celebration.

Vijay Deverakonda ensured all safety protocols, sanitised the goodies and ensured his team meets the kids with utmost care and precautions. In the video, Vijay Deverakonda also shared that this year, they visited 7 homes in and around Hyderabad to surprise 600 little angels. His team sang with them, danced and also laughed with them. Towards the end of the video, Vijay also said, "We would love to spread this love and cheer to a 1000 more kids, so send us details with Deverasanta of any homes you would like us to send new clothes to and we shall" (sic).

