Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Delightful Picture; Says 'Food Makes Me Happy'

On December 14, 2020, South star Vijay Devarakonda took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself enjoying his dinner. In the picture, Vijay can be seen holding a dish consisting of a French gastronomic delicacy. The actor was beaming while posing for the camera. Talking about his love for food, the actor suggested that the dish is a must-try for all his fans.

Vijay Devarakonda shares a picture enjoying his dinner

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Starts 'Good Vibes Only' Cafe In Hyderabad

In the picture, the Arjun Reddy star can be seated in a restaurant. He wore a blue coloured tee and his hair were styled in curls and kept loose. He held a French delicacy and flashed a cheerful smile while posing for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “Food makes me happy. French Gastronomy- is a must-try!” with a smiling face emoticon.

As soon as uploaded the picture, his fans were quick to like the post and flooded the comments section with love. A fan commented, “Smiling king”, another one wrote, “And you make me smile” with heart eye face and kissing face emoticon. A user commented, “U look awesome” with red hearts, while another one simply called him ‘cute’.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda Helped The Director Of THIS Film Cope With His Anger Issues?

Dear Comrade actor is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans posted with whatever is happening in his life. Vijay often shares a delightful glimpse on his Insta handle. On October 4, 2020, Vijay shared a picture of his ‘happy escape’ in Europe. The 31-year-old actor looked dapper in a white shirt, and he flashed a bright smile while posing for the camera.

Vijay posed with a plateful of food and he revealed that the picture has been captured in Europe. In the caption, Vijay wrote, “Europe- my happy escape from the madness of work, escape from the abnormalcy of being an actor & most importantly my food heaven” with a red heart. Many of his fans showered love and positivity in comments.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda Movies That Had Him Play The Iconic 'Angry Young Man' Avatar

Vijay is known not only for his stellar acting but also for his good looks and charming personality. He is popular for his roles in Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Mahanati, Taxiwaala, Dear Comrade and many others. The actor has a project lined up titled Fighter, which also features Ananya Panday. The movie is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Image Source: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda 'Taxiwala' Movie Trivia: Where Was The MAMA Emblem Inspired From?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.