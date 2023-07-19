Fan Chases Vijay Devarakonda To Touch His Feet, Leaves Kushi Actor In Shock | Watch

Quick links:
Vijay Deverakonda attended the event to show his support to his brother (Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Twitter)
Vijay Deverakonda attended the success meet of Baby, starring his brother Anand Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy star even gave an emotional speech at the event, touching upon success and failure. However, a video of a fan's encounter with the Telugu star is doing the rounds on social media.
3 things you need to know
Fans' actions often leave celebrities startled. A similar encounter took place recently at a film's success party where Vijay Deverakonda was in attendance. In a viral video, the Kushi actor was delivering a speech when something left him in complete shock.
#VijayDeverakonda 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/CFUzA0T1KW— #sai!..🕶 (@the_s_sai) July 18, 2023
In the video, Vijay was on stage when a fan ran towards him. He made an attempt to touch his feet. Not anticipating this, he was reasonably taken aback and retreated from the scene.
After the incident, the actor resumed his speech. Once the fans were requested to clear the stage, he continued and went on to praise his younger brother. In fact, the star even obliged the fan with a photo after the event concluded.
That Motivation From #VijayDeverakonda - Gives HIGH..!!⚡🌋@TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/74CgD1wQxm— Anonymous (@__GirDhar) July 18, 2023
Vijay was all praise for Baby, starring his younger brother Anand. The Dear Comrade actor highlighted the importance of both success and failure in his speech. He also motivated Anand's Baby co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya.