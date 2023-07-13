Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About How He Would Like His Married Life To Be

After Liger fared poorly at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the upcoming romantic comedy film, Kushi. The second song from the movie, titled Aradhya featuring Vijay and Samantha was released recently.

Kushi tells the tale of a soldier, played by Vijay, and a young woman from Kashmir (Samantha), who fall in love.

The film's second song Aradhya shows a budding romance between Vijay and Samantha's characters.

Kushi is scheduled to release on September .

Vijay’s vision for married life reflected in Aradhya Song

In a recent conversation, Vijay shared his thoughts on the newly released song from Kushi. He described Aradhya as a song that portrays the beautiful moments of a young couple, who is deeply in love. Particularly, during the first year of marriage when they enjoy their own space, intimacy and quality time together. He added, "It's about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before shit hits the ceiling."

(Vijay Deverakond and Samantha Ruth Prabhu romance as newlyweds in Kushi song Aradhya | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Despite not being married yet, Vijay revealed that many of the moments depicted in the song are inspired by his own experience and how he envisions his future married life to be. He expressed his desire for his married life to resemble the way it is portrayed in the song.

"And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married, but in some sort of way, when I get married, this is how I would like to see my married life to be," the Arjun Reddy actor said.

Vijay expresses his gratitude to Aradhya vocalists

The actor took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards the vocalists who lent their voices to Aradhya. The song was released in four languages, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. He specifically mentioned Sid Sriram, who has previously sung several popular songs in Vijay's films. Additionally, he thanked his fans for the overwhelming response to the first song from Kushi, titled Na Roja Nuvve.

(Vijay and Samantha earlier shared the screen space in Mahanati | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

Vijay also spoke highly about the entire soundtrack of Kushi. He admitted that it is challenging for him to pick a favourite song from the film because all the tracks are exceptional in their own way.