Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Now On Netflix, Fans Rejoice Amid Lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is now streaming on Netflix. After starring in the film Dear Comrade, Vijay starred in this romantic film. Although World Famous Lover did not work its magic at the box-office its presence on Netflix comes as a relief to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Coronavirus has led to a complete lockdown across the country. This lockdown has halted and delayed the release of several movies in the regional as well as the Hindi film industry. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily relying on streaming platforms to entertain themselves.

Now, Vijay Deverakonda’s fans are rejoicing as his recent film World Famous Lover has started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. World Famous Lover released after he starred in the film Dear Comrade. This romantic film failed to leave a mark at the box-office and did not impress the critics as well.

Along with Vijay Deverakonda World Famous Lover starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabella Leite. The film was directed by Kranti Madhav and was released on Valentine’s Day this year. Take a look at this official announcement on Twitter here.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films, he completed the first schedule of his film Fighter. The Tollywood heartthrob stars alongside SOTY2 actor Ananya Panday in this film. This film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh. The next schedule of Fighter will start after the lockdown ends. This Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer film will be presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.

