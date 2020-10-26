Vijay Deverakonda's Pooch Has A Paw-some Reaction To Reuniting With Him After A Month

Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda's dog is winning hearts of millions with his paw-some reaction to reuniting with Vijay. In the latest video posted by the Arjun Reddy actor on his Instagram handle, he shared his cutesy pooch Storm's reaction to his hooman's arrival at home after a month. The 31-year-old had introduced his four-legged companion to his fans on social media a couple of months ago.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Shuns Rumours About His Appearance In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'

Storm's reaction to reuniting with Vijay is all things adorable

On October 25, Vijay Deverakonda shared a paww-dorable video on his Instagram handle, which soon went viral across social media platforms. The Tollywood actor recently returned home after staying away from his family for a month. However, out of all his family members, his blue-eyed Husky named Storm rejoiced the most on his arrival and his latest IG post is proof.

In the video shared by the World Famous Lover actor, he revealed his pooch's reaction as he reunited with him after staying apart for a month. The video showcases Storm chilling by the sofa with someone behind the camera before he realises that someone's at the door. However, much to his surprise, it was none other than Vijay Deverakonda who returned home after a month. Thus, his reaction to Vijay's arrival is all things amazing. Sharing the video on his IG handle, he wrote, "Coming back home and to Storm after a month".

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Donates Rs 10 Lakh; Helps People Affected By Rains

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post below:

Vijay Deverakonda's video garnered over 1.5 million views and 5000 comments on Instagram alone in less than 24 hours from sharing. Soon after the video was posted, it was showered with immense love by netizens. Thousands of ardent fans of the Meeku Maathrame Cheptha actor also couldn't hold back but share their reaction to the video in the comment section of the post.

Take a look at netizens' reaction here:

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Hits Back At Gulshan Devaiah; Latter Apologises

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Vijay introduced fans to two of his four-legged companions i.e. Storm and Chester on his social media handles. While Storm is a blue-eyed Husky, Chester is a Samoyed. Both dogs also have a couple of fan pages on Instagram that share their cute moments with the Deverakonda family.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Calls Himself ‘benevolent Fun Dictator' In A Cheeky Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.