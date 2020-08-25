Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Dominate Twitter With #3YearsOfArjunReddyMania Tweet Storm

Arjun Reddy was one of the most iconic films of the South Indian film industry that has also been adapted by Bollywood. The movie was a total success and it managed to collect around ₹51 crores through box office collections. On the occasion of the film’s 3rd anniversary, fans have now started a new trend on Twitter. They have started trending the # 3YearsOfArjunReddyMania. Read more to know about Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy.

Fans celebrate #3YearsOfArjunReddyMania on Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster with a number of viewers becoming diehard fans of the 2017 release. To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the film’s release date, fans have now started using the #3YearsForArjunReddyMania for their posts. A number of fans have taken to their Twitter account and have managed to get the hashtag trending on the social media platform.

A fan expressed his fandom for Vijay and commented, “Some People Addict for Alcohol. Some People Addict For Drugs. Some People Addict For Cigarettes. But I am Addicted to @TheDeverakonda #ArjunReddy#3YearsForArjunReddyMania.” Another fan commented, “One Man stood Against all the odds, to make a film which he likes. He succeeded in it & Opened the doors for all the aspiring Filmmakers.@imvangasandeep take a bow, man. @TheDeverakonda#3YearsForArjunReddyMania.” a number of other internet users have taken to their respective social media sites to express their feeling about the Telegu film star. Here are some fan reactions about Arjun Reddy.

An Actor Who Respects Each And Every Fan Of Him

An Actor Who Has Separate Fanbase For His speeches & Attitude🔥



Maa Vijay Deverakonda 🙏



@TheDeverakonda ||#ArjunReddy#3YearsForArjunReddyMania pic.twitter.com/ocNf2YVXBR — VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Edits (@VDKEdits) August 25, 2020

It's 3 years for the Game Changer of Tollywood and for Our Rowdy VD @TheDeverakonda

Lots controversies, Lots negativity but still ARJUN REDDY stood still and won lots of heart

The performance of VD raised the bar for every new actors#3YearsForArjunReddyMania — Venkatesh (@1Venkateshsitha) August 24, 2020

More about Vijay Deverakonda

On the professional end, Vijay is going to be led by his Telugu film companion and director, Puri Jagannadh for a new project. Though the two are in the same industry, this project will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday also happens to be a part of this film which will mark her Telugu film debut.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in his romantic drama, World Famous Lover. In the film, Vijay was seen romancing not with one but four renowned actors including Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa. Kranthi Madhav took up the role of the director for this particular project which was produced by KS Rama Rao of Inventive Commercial Productions.

