Actor Vijay Deverakonda 'chills' With His Dogs Storm And Chester; See Post Here

Telugu actor, Vijay Deverakonda is a huge dog lover. Recently Vijay shared an Instagram post that featured him with his pet dogs Storm and Chester. While Vijay cuddled with Storm, he seemed to stare at Chester.

Vijay Deverakonda captioned the Instagram post as, “Chilling with these boys @thestormdeverakonda and @chester.thesamoyed”. Several fans showered their love on Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some showered their love on Vijay’s pets, some expressed their love for the Telugu actor. You can check out Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. As of date, the actor enjoys about 8.4 million followers on Instagram. Vijay Deverakonda seems to be a huge dog lover. His Instagram posts are akin to this fact. The actor not only shares pictures of his beloved pets but also maintains Instagram accounts for them. While Storm’s account goes by the name Thestormdeverakonda, Chester’s account goes by the name chester.thesamoyed. Further, Storm’s account also features a bio that introduces him. The bio reads, “I am the Storm”.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda shared two Instagram posts that featured his pet dog Storm. The actor shared the first look of his pet and captioned the post as, “Introducing Storm Deverakonda â¤ï¸”. Storm appears to be sitting on Vijay’s head in the Instagram post. The two appear to be having a great time. On the other hand, Storm appears to be resting in Vijay’s arms in another Instagram post. The actor captioned the Instagram post as, “My Cute Beast â¤ï¸”. You can check out Vijay Deverakonda's photos here:

On the work front:

Vijay Deverakonda made his film debut with the 2011 Telugu rom-com Nuvvila. As of today, the actor is well known for his role in Telugu romantic drama, Arjun Reddy. The Bollywood film Kabir Singh was reportedly a remake of Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh starred actor Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Vijay's recent project included the romantic drama World Famous Lover. This film also starred actors Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles. Some of his other films include Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, Life Is Beautiful, Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Dear Comrade and several others.

All images sourced from Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

