Vijay Deverakonda Movies That Had Him Play The Iconic 'Angry Young Man' Avatar

Vijay Devarakonda is an Indian actor and producer known mainly for his performance in Telugu cinema. He has won many awards and owns a film production company. He is well-known for his films where he played the angry young man who was constantly involved in fights. Vijay Devarakonda's angry avatar is loved by the audience.

Movies that show Vijay Deverakonda as the 'Angry Young Man'

Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language romantic action drama movie that is written and directed by Bharat Kamma. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shruti Ramachandran. In this movie, Deverakonda played the role of a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state-level cricketer, but his anger management issues and violent streak threatens to derail their love story. IMDb rates Dear Comrade 7.3 out of 10.

Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is a romantic drama movie that is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It casts Vijay Deverakonda along with Shalini Pandey in the lead role. Vijay portrayed the role of Arjun, who is a short-tempered house surgeon and gets used to drugs and drinks when his girlfriend is forced to marry another person. IMDb rating for Arjun Reddy is 8.1.

NOTA

NOTA is a 2018 Indian political thriller film directed by Anand Shanka. The movie features Vijay Deverakonda, making his Tamil debut, playing the lead role along with Mehreen Pirzada. Vijay Deverakonda plays a strong role as a young man who becomes the Chief Minister of his state overnight, brings the right amount of vulnerability and grit to his part. NOTA has a rating of 6.4 on IMDb.

Dwaraka

Dwaraka is an Indian Telugu-language drama film that is directed by Srinivas Ravindra. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Jhaveri in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a thief played by Vijay who turns into a fake Baba due to certain circumstances and shows how is his image exploited his love story and his fight with a rationalist. 4.8 is the IMDb rating for Dwaraka.

World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is a romantic drama movie that is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda with Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead. Vijay Deverakonda can be seen playing the role of a worker in a coal mine and again as an angry young man left behind by his lover. World Famous Lover has an IMDb rating of 4.6.

