Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya & Charmme Are All Smiles As They Announce 'Liger's' Packup

Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan are shooting for their upcoming movie, Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. The movie is backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur and on February 22, the latter captured some fun moments on the sets of the film while announcing the pack up. In a video shared by Ramya, Charmme looked all smiles as she panned the camera towards the crew. Everyone associated with the movie shouted "pack up" in the video. Not only this but the Baahubali star also posted pics with Ananya and Vijay and penned sweet notes.

Ramya shares Liger's BTS clip

She posted a picture with Vijay Deverakonda that went viral in no time. "When work feels like party mode in the right company," Krishnan wrote. While the Arjun Reddy star pulled off a grey hoodie with matching pants, Ramya wore a red printed saree and a black blouse. For Ananya, Ramya remarked that a bright future surely awaits for the former. She further added that she had a fun shoot with Panday and went on to call her sweet and talented. It is the first time when Ramya teamed up with Ananya for a movie. Panday is new to the movies after her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2.

On January 18, the makers of the film unveiled Vijay's first look poster and wrote that the movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Sharing the same, Ananya mentioned that she's very excited and grateful to be part of this journey. The makers also revealed the release date of the film. Liger is all set to hit the marquee on September 9, 2021.

"Packing a punch in theatres near you on 9th September. A worldwide theatrical release of Liger in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam," wrote Charmme on social media. She has been sharing many candid pics from the sets of the movie, which has amped up the expectations of moviegoers. Earlier, pics of Anaya with Vijay, while riding a bike in Mumbai also went immensely viral.

