Vijay Deverakonda Reveals That He Had Struggled To Pay Rent Before Becoming A Star

Vijay Deverakonda is a very popular name in the Indian movie industry today. The actor rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and is a superstar today. However, Vijay Deverakonda was not born into a wealthy family and had struggled with issues like having to pay rent in his early adulthood. Read ahead to know more-

Vijay Deverakonda reveals that he has struggled to pay rent and gym fees

Vijay Deverakonda is a south sensation today and has a huge fan base. However, the actor was not a born star and had to cave his way into the movie industry. Vijay Deverakonda has often spoken candidly about his journey from acting on stage in plays to becoming a movie actor. Reportedly, the Dear Comrade actor had once revealed during an interview with a leading entertainment daily that being a movie actor pays very well and that he never had to think about things like having to pay rent and gym fees, after becoming a star. But, in the earlier days of his career, when the actor wasn’t well established, he did have to struggle about things like paying rent for the house that he lived in.

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly started his career with acting in theatres but did not want to restrict himself to just that, and hence jumped to doing movies that he felt was the right thing to do. According to media reports, during an interview with a leading entertainment daily, the actor had once said that his motto in life is that ‘you only live once’ and hence he wanted to try out everything and explore the world of movies completely. Vijay Deverakonda then went on to say how stardom brought about certain changes in his life. The South Indian actor said that he has seen changes in his personality throughout his life.

The Geetha Govindam actor, Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly stated that he witnessed changes within himself from his childhood to the present time. He further went on to add that he feels good when fans pour a tremendous amount of love for him. However, he said that when he started off with his acting career, he struggled just like any other adult would, with things like paying the rent of the house or fees for the gym among other things, and he will never forget that time.

