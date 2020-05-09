Vijay Deverakonda's Messy Hair Looks That Men Can Take Cues From; See Pictures

South Indian actor, Vijay Deverakonda is known for his rugged looks and unmatched charm. Within a short period of time, he has even managed to surpass South Indian stalwarts like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun in terms of social media fan following and boasts seven million followers on Instagram alone.

Not just for his looks, but Vijay Deverakonda also seems to be popular for his messy hairstyles which prove he needs no hairstylist. On the actor's birthday here are some photos from his social media which prove the verity of this statement:

Vijay Deverakonda's messy hairstyles

Looking at his Instagram account, it is no secret that Vijay Deverakonda loves to travel. But while most people struggle to have a perfect hairstyle while travelling, this seems to be the least of Vijay's worries. And rightly so, since not a hair looks out of place in this picture.

Looking at this photo, it is quite evident this was an impromptu shot. However, Vijay Deverakonda still managed to flaunt a perfect hairstyle. Not many people can pull off such a shot with such ease looking camera ready.

Vijay Deverankonda captioned this post as "because I am happy". With rocking the messy hair look such perfectly, no wonder he is happy. For many, the messy hair look is a massive struggle to look pretty.

With such a hairstyle Vijay Deverakonda seems to look every bit of the rugged hero that he usually portrays on screen. Not to mention the black shirt and untrimmed beard only adds more to it. The picture looks perfect with his almost candid pose.

Not many men can pull off the long-hair look but Vijay Deverankonda is unlike most men. Long and messy hair often have the opposite effect of desirable but the actor seemed to have managed to use it in his favour. Together with the laid-back post, it is no wonder why he has so many followers on Instagram.

