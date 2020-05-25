Vijay Deverakonda Captions His Latest Picture 'mess', Fans Say It's A 'hot Mess'

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture of himself and stated that he looked like a mess. Vijay Deverakonda, like almost all other celebs, has been quarantining due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been homebound and has been telling his fans the importance of following the guidelines to combat COVID-19. He has been quite active on his social media and has been giving his fans a glimpse of his life in quarantine. Check out the picture posted on Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest hairstyle is 'hot mess'

Vijay Deverakonda posted a picture on his Instagram account and sported a messy hair look. The picture was a side profile of his face and was blurred out due to his movements. However, his light brown hair with golden streaks can be seen quite clearly in the picture. Vijay Deverakonda captioned the picture by calling it a ‘mess’ on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda’s fans quickly commented on the picture and showered the picture with likes. Vijay Deverakonda’s fans corrected him saying that it wasn’t a mess, but a ‘hot mess’. Many of his fans also commented with heart and fire emojis. In the picture, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen wearing a yellow and black coloured sando. Check out the fans’ reaction to Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram photo.

Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview with a film critic spoke about the controversies around his character in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda said that irrespective of what character he plays, as an actor, he tries to understand the character. He further stated that he tries to empathise with the character, sympathise with him, and try to find out why he did what he did. Vijay Deverakonda went on to say that he did the same with the character of Arjun Reddy. However, he also believes that as an audience, people are free to judge the character.

Vijay Deverakonda stated that it is important that people have conversations about the film. He said that if people are not having as many conversations about the film it is ‘directly proportional to the impact the film has created’. He went on to say that if the conversations weren’t happening he would have felt worse. Vijay Deverakonda stated that he understands people’s opinions about the character as well.

