Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Shirtless Picture With His 'cute Beast', Fans Call Him Cuter

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture with his ‘cute beast’ on social media. He recently introduced the newest member of his family to the world. The Dear Comrade actor took to his social media and introduced his pet Storm Deverakonda. He shared a picture with the adorable puppy.

Vijay Deverakonda introduces Storm Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself cradling the husky puppy. Deverakonda shared a shirtless picture of himself looking affectionately at the pooch. Vijay Deverakonda’s pet fits perfectly in his hands and is seen looking at the floor. Vijay Deverakonda swept his hair back in a neat bun in the picture.

While posting the picture on his social media, Vijay called his pet Storm his 'cute beast'. Fans of the actor have taken up to social media and commented on the picture. One Instagram user has mentioned that the actor looks cuter than his ‘cute beast’, while others have shared many heart emojis. Some fans also claimed that the picture features 'their cute beast' with 'his cute beast'.

(Image credits: Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram)

Nearly a month back, Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram posted a picture of an adorable puppy and revealed that he has a new member in his family. The white and brown coloured husky is seen having a fun time with the Dear Comrade actor. In the pictures shared by the actor, he is seen holding the pup on his head as he beams brightly at the camera.

In another picture, he is seen cradling the adorable puppy as he relaxes on a sofa. Vijay Deverakonda wore a light blue coloured shirt and a pair of grey coloured pants in the picture. Deverakonda, like almost all other celebs, has been quarantining due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Vijay Deverakonda has also been telling his fans the importance of following the guidelines to combat COVID-19. He has been quite active on his social media and has been giving his fans a glimpse of his life in quarantine.

