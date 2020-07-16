Vijay Deverakonda Hits 8 Million Followers On Instagram, Sets A New Record

South actor Vijay Deverakonda created a new record on May 6, 2020 as he became the first Telugu actor to tick a whopping 7 million followers on Instagram. Now, just two-and-a-half months later, the actor has secured another record of becoming the first Telugu actor to garner 8 million followers on the photo-sharing website. The Arjun Reddy actor had made his Instagram debut in March in the year 2018.

Vijay Deverakonda gains 8 million Instagram followers

Now, just two-and-a-half years later, Vijay has become the first Telugu actor to gain 8 million followers on Instagram. The other popular stars from the South Indian film industry are not far behind. Arya actor Allu Arjun is inching closer to the record set by Vijay. Allu enjoys 7.6 million followers on Instagram and has added another 0.9 million to his follower count since May 6, 2020. Maharishi actor Mahesh Babu and RRR actor Jr NTR are trailing behind as compared to Vijay and Allu.

As compared to Instagram, Vijay is trailing behind on Twitter. The Dear Comrade actor has got 1.7 million followers on Instagram wherein he has amassed a slight increase from his 1.5 million follower count from two months back. But looking at his massive fan-following on Instagram, it seems that the Geetha Govindam actor is set to break many such more records.

Vijay Deverakonda to be seen in the film Fighter

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film, Fighter. It will be directed by Puri Jagganadh and will be releasing in several languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers have reportedly completed 50 percent of the shoot. The actor will be seen alongside Ananya Panday in the movie. Baahubali actor Ramya Krishna will be essaying the role of the actor's mother in the movie. According to media reports, the rest of the film will be shot in Hyderabad. The film's Hyderabad schedule has been prioritized by the makers keeping in view several practical problems. Reportedly, the director of the movie is aiming to wrap up the production work once the pandemic situation in the nation improves.

The actor was last seen in the film, World Famous Lover. The romantic and drama flick also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

