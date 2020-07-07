Vijay Deverakonda Introduces Newest Member In His Family, Calls Him Storm Deverakonda

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda introduced the newest member of his family to the world. He took to his social media and introduced her pet Storm Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda, like almost all other celebs, has been quarantining due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Vijay Deverakonda has been homebound and has been telling his fans the importance of following the guidelines to combat COVID-19. He has been quite active on his social media and has been giving his fans a glimpse of his life in quarantine. Check out the pictures posted on Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda's photos

Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram posted a picture of an adorable puppy and revealed that he has a new member in his family. The white and brown coloured husky is seen having a fun time with the Dear Comrade actor. In the pictures shared by the actor, he is seen holding the pup on his head as he beams brightly at the camera.

In another picture, he is seen cradling the adorable puppy as he relaxes on a sofa. Vijay Deverakonda wore a light blue coloured shirt and a pair of grey coloured pants in the picture. It seems to have gathered a lot of attention from Vijay Deverakonda’s fans.

While talking about his marriage plans with news daily, he said that his parents let him be. However, he also added that they have subtly started hinting at marriage now. He added that he feels that it would be fulfilling to be married and have kids and that he would love to have a family life. Though, he added that there is still time for him to settle down. He said that he thinks he needs to have more ''maturity'' in order to get married and have kids.

Vijay Deverakonda stated that he needs to ''grow up to take such a responsibility''. He said he feels like he himself is a kid and that he is not answerable to anyone yet and can hence do what he wants to do. Vijay Deverakonda also mentioned he feels that it is a responsibility to be married. He explained that when a person is married they need to respect that relationship, nurture it, and not take it for granted. He concluded by saying that he is just buying time before he plans to settle down.

