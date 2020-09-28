Vijay Deverakonda, Sukumar's New Project Has Fans Excited For Its Release; Take A Look

Vijay Deverakonda will soon collaborate with directed Sukumar for his next movie. The project is yet unnamed, but fans have taken to social media to share their excitemenbt on the collaboration. Many fans also added fan art and mentioned other movies by artists Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar that they have enjoyed previously. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news and read more updates about the actor.

Also Read | Did you know Vijay Deverakonda auctioned his award for Arjun Reddy for a cause?

Fan reactions on Vijay Deverakonda's new project

Many fans recently had a positive reaction to the news that actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Sukumar would collaborate soon. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to ammounce about the collaboration. The tweet read: 'IT'S OFFICIAL... #VijayDeverakonda teams up with director #Sukumar... Not titled yet... Will be a PAN-#India project... Starts 2022... Remaining details will be announced in the coming days... Produced by Kedar Selagamsetty' (sic). Take a look:

IT'S OFFICIAL... #VijayDeverakonda teams up with director #Sukumar... Not titled yet... Will be a PAN-#India project... Starts 2022... Remaining details will be announced in the coming days... Produced by Kedar Selagamsetty. pic.twitter.com/0eua5nI0bL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2020

Also Read | Did you know Yami Gautam and Vijay Deverakonda made their Tollywood debut together?

The news received an overwhelming response. One fan mentioned - '2022 Come Fast Crazy Project in Tollywood #Sukumar #VijayDeverakonda@TheDeverakonda' and another fan wrote - A crazy dream combo of 2020 is coming True This much anticipated, Rowdy Boy@TheDeverakonda & Intelligent Director@aryasukku's flick is produced by #KedarSelagamsetty as a Pan India project all set to roll from 2022. #VijayDeverakonda #Sukumar@Falconllptweets' (sic). Many fans also shared the poster of the collab. Take a look:

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna rings in Vijay Deverakonda's mother's birthday with IG post

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Mumma's birthday; promises to keep her 'happy forever'

A crazy dream combo of 2020 is coming True 🔥



This much anticipated, Rowdy Boy @TheDeverakonda & Intelligent Director @aryasukku's flick is produced by #KedarSelagamsetty as a Pan India project all set to roll 🎥 from 2022.#VijayDeverakonda #Sukumar @Falconllptweets pic.twitter.com/WqzpAT2t01 — Pulagam Chinnarayana (@PulagamOfficial) September 28, 2020

Most of the time you came with new director this time with new production house . #Sukumar will use full potential of #Vijaydeverakonda https://t.co/jTG38mXFrV — ONLYPOSITIVE (@not4trolls) September 28, 2020

Finally Here is the Update!!😍♥️

The Sensational Star @TheDeverakonda is going to join #Sukumar Garu!!😍😍😍

Can't wait to witness this combo😁😁#VijayDeverakonda #AlwaysWithVD pic.twitter.com/LZay7we9Hy — The Deverakonda Fb (@DeverakondaFb) September 28, 2020

Can't Wait For This Combo ❤️😌 Sukumar and Vijay 🔥 Soo Excited For This one 🙈@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #sukumar https://t.co/nSJySS18zm — Vaishnavi Patki (@patkivaishnavi1) September 28, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film World Famous Lover in 2020. The film was a romantic drama written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles along with Vijay. The film was appreciated by fans and critics.

Vijay's last post on Instagram also went on to receive a lot of love from fans. The post was uploaded on the actor's mother's birthday. The caption read - 'I'll make sure you are happy forever Happy Birthday Mumma!' (sic). Take a look:

Director Sukumar's work has been loved by the audiences. He has directed many memorable movies like Jagadam (2007), Arya 2 (2009), 100% Love (2011), 1: Nenokkadine (2014), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Rangasthalam (2018). He has also written the screenplay for quite a few projects.

Promo Pic Credit: Sukumar's & Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.