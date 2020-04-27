Vijay Deverakonda On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'I Wasn't Prepared, Mentally Or Financially'

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a huge impact of financial instability and even psychological problems for many poor families in the country, especially for the daily wage workers. People are not able to find basic essentials for their daily living as they are not earning during the coronavirus lockdown. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy shared a video where he revealed that financial problems have hit him as well.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Nails 'Real Man Challenge' By Making Mango Ice-cream & Doing Some Chores

Vijay Deverakonda gets candid

Vijay Deverakonda posted a video on YouTube, where he shared that he is missing everyone. He started talking about how the situation is difficult and has had a severe impact on everyone. He revealed that he was not prepared for the situation, mentally or financially. He said, "The entire last month passed in me trying to figure finances". Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he has to not only take care of his family but of also his 35 employees. He said, "Being short of funds is nothing new to me. But to be in a position to provide a livelihood for 35 people is still new to me".

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Vijay Deverakonda Pledges Rs 1.30 Crore For Relief; Explains Plans In Video

ALSO READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Vijay Deverakonda's Pic Is Proof That Sometimes Adulting Is Good!

The Arjun Reddy star then revealed that he will be committing ₹1.30 Crores for helping out his employees. He will be dividing it into two major categories, immediate as well as future requirements. He has the goal of giving one lakh employment to various people and has started doing so by choosing 50 people already. They are learning new skill sets. Vijay Deverakonda also revealed that his production company King of the Hill is trying to help the needy.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Shares That He Is Not A ‘real Man’ Yet In A Hilarious Twitter Post

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth as of 2020 is ₹20 crores, which equals to $2.7 million, as per celebsnetworthwiki.com. Vijay Deverakonda's income comes mainly from his acting projects and the production houses. He earns his money as a producer as well as an actor.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda's Character In 'Fighter' To Have A Connection With The Underworld?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.