Vijay Deverakonda Calls His Dad ‘the First Deverakonda’ While Sharing Father's Day Wishes

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda has been spending some quality time with his family during the lockdown. The actor took to his social media and shared an adorable post dedicated to his father on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the post, he mentioned how his father backs him up constantly. He even shared a picture of himself lounging on a sofa with his father. Check out the post shared on Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Is A Spitting Image Of Him In This Throwback Picture

Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture with his father on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the post, Vijay mentioned that his father always tells him that he is there for him. He even called his father ‘the first Deverakonda’ in the adorable post. Vijay Deverakonda also shared a picture with his dad on his social media.

ALSO READ: Why Is Vijay Deverakonda Hailed As 'Rowdy' By Fans And Where Did The Term Come From?

Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram post mentioned, “I am with you". Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures, and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda -

Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you.” [sic]

In the picture shared by the actor, he can be seen leaning against his dad, as the father-son duo spend some time together. Vijay Deverakonda sported a stylish French beard and long hair. He wore a patterned light coloured shirt with a dark pattern. Vijay’s father wore a plain white coloured shirt in the picture. The father-son duo is seen sharing a sweet smile in the picture.

Vijay Deverakonda’s marriage plans

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Reveals That He Had Struggled To Pay Rent Before Becoming A Star

While talking about his marriage plans with a news daily, he said that his parents let him be. However, he also added that they have subtly started hinting at marriage now. He added that he feels that it would be fulfilling to be married and have kids and that he would love to have a family life. Though, he added that there is still time for him to settle down. He said he thinks that he needs to have more ''maturity'' in order to get married and have kids.

Vijay Deverakonda stated that he needs to ''grow up to take such a responsibility''. He added that he feels like he himself is a kid and that he is not answerable to anyone yet and can hence do what he wants to do. Vijay Deverakonda also said he feels that it is a responsibility to be married. He explained that when a person is married they need to respect that relationship, nurture it and not take it for granted. He concluded by saying that he is just buying time before he plans to settle down.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Captions His Latest Picture 'mess', Fans Say It's A 'hot Mess'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.