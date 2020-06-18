Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Is A Spitting Image Of Him In This Throwback Picture

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, like most other celebs, has been under quarantine due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, a throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand Deverakonda has gone viral. Vijay has been homebound and has been telling his fans the importance of following the guidelines to combat COVID-19. He has been spending some quality time with his family while during the lockdown. Check out the picture of the Arjun Reddy actor and his brother Anand Deverakonda.

In the picture that has gone viral, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen posing along with his uncle and his brother in the picture. Vijay Deverakonda, his brother Anand Deverakonda and their uncle are all seen twinning in the same white coloured outfit. The trio wore a white coloured kurta and a similar coloured pyjama.

Anand Deverakonda is a spitting image of his brother Vijay in the picture. Both Anand and Vijay Deverakonda are seen standing with their hands folded and looking at the camera. They are both actors from the Telugu film industry. They are seen sporting similar hairdos. Fans of the actors couldn’t help but compliment the duo.

Vijay Deverakonda’s family plans

While talking about his marriage plans with a news daily, he said that his parents let him be. However, he also added that they have subtly started hinting at marriage now. He added that he feels that it would be fulfilling to be married and have kids and that he would love to have a family life. Although, he added that there is still time for him to settle down. He thinks that he needs to have more mental maturity in order to get married and have kids.

Vijay Deverakonda stated that he needs to grow up to take such a responsibility. He added that he feels like he himself is a kid and that he is not answerable to anyone yet and can hence do what he wants to do. Vijay Deverakonda also feels that it is a responsibility to be married. He explained that when a person is married they need to respect that relationship, nurture it and not take it for granted. He concluded by saying that he is just buying time before he plans to settle down.

