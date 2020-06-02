Why Is Vijay Deverakonda Hailed As 'Rowdy' By Fans And Where Did The Term Come From?

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda is often referred to as ‘Rowdy’ by his fans. The actor too reportedly likes being called Rowdy. His fans like the term so much, that Vijay Deverakonda fans call themselves ''Rowdies''. While some say that his attitude and the way he interacts with the fans that make him Rowdy. Most recently, Vijay Deverakonda spoke up about fake news, which was supported by many big names in the south Indian film industry.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Captions His Latest Picture 'mess', Fans Say It's A 'hot Mess'

Where did Rowdy come from?

According to reports, much before his fans took the term, Vijay Deverakonda’s parents would call him Rowdy. It has been reported that the actor’s family would call him Rowdy when he was just a high-schooler. Vijay Deverakonda is so fond of the term that his clothing line too is titled Rowdy.

Vijay Deverakonda had previously stated in an interview that the word Rowdy is not a negative term and should not be taken in a negative way. He had instead stated that he associates the term in a positive way. Vijay Deverakonda also reportedly stated that Rowdy is a way to say that a Rowdy challenges the status quo.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's 'Fighter' To Get A New Title Before The Release?

Vijay Deverakonda has a loyal fan base which is growing rapidly. His Instagram is proof of how quickly he has risen to fame. Surpassing South Indian industry giants like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and even Baahubali actor Prabhas by a significant margin, Vijay Deverakonda has over 7 million followers on Instagram. It is a known fact that he comes from a humble background and yet has managed to get his foot in the industry.

Vijay Deverakonda's movies

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut as a lead actor in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The coming-of-age film was lauded by the fans as well as critics and even enjoyed commercial success. However, his breakthrough came the very next year when he played the role of Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy’s bold theme and Vijay Deverakonda’s stellar performance was appreciated by his fans.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Approached By 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Reddy For Yet Another Project?

Arjun Reddy was gripped with controversies, however, Vijay Deverakonda managed to look at the positive side of the coin. While talking to a reputed film critic, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the controversies about Arjun Reddy. Vijay Deverakonda said that irrespective of what character he plays, as an actor, he tries to understand the character. He further stated that he tries to empathise with the character, sympathise with him, and try to find out why he did what he did. Vijay Deverakonda went on to say that he did the same with the character of Arjun Reddy. However, he also believes that as an audience, people are free to judge the character.

ALSO READ: 'Actors Should Not Judge Characters': Vijay Deverakonda On His Role In 'Arjun Reddy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.