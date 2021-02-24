Vijay Deverakonda To Make His Debut In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Of 2021

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger. The actor also recently made his debut in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar which is amongst the most popular photoshoots in Bollywood. Dabboo shared a video welcoming the actor on the shoot day. Here is a video from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot.

Vijay Deverakonda to make his debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

Vijay Deverakonda is popularly known for his films Arjun Reddy and Taxiwala. The actor recently featured in Dabboo Ratnani's video on his Twitter handle. Dabboo announced that Vijay will be making his debut in the calendar. He called the debut shoot a phenomenal one. He said it is time for the 2021 calendar and said that they have a debut, calling Vijay in the frame. Vijay greeted his fans saying 'Namaskaram' and said, "Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021 check". Dabboo concluded the video by saying watch out for the pictures. He also mentioned the names of the makeup artist, hairstylist and other crew on the shoot.

Fans of Vijay were excited about the pictures from the shoot. A fan wrote to Dabboo that they are expecting Arjun Rampal and Hritik Roshan level pictures of Vijay. After looking at Vijay Deverakonda's debut shoot, fans asked about the release date of the shoot. Other fans commented with heart emojis and complimented the actor. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions on Vijay Deverakonda's debut shoot with Dabboo.

Andhariki Namasakaram 🙏💙🔥🔥🔥 Daboo we r expecting Arjun rampal, hrithik roshan level pics of Vijay Deverakonda 👌 — Freddie Mercury bulsara ||👊|| (@vijaygoud43) February 23, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda's movies

Vijay Deverakonda has impressed millions of fans with his stellar performance in Geetha Govindam and Arjun Reddy. The actor was seen playing the role of Bobby in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna playing Lilly. He also made his Tamil film NOTA portraying Varun Subramanyam. Vijay Deverakonda's movies like Taxiwaala, Ye Mantram Vesave, Dwaraka and Mahanati garnered him huge popularity. The actor was last seen in World Famous Lover as Gautham.

Vijay will be next seen in Liger starring Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood. The film is simultaneously being shot in Telegu and Hindi. Vijay will be seen speaking his own lines in Hindi. Liger's release date is scheduled to be on 9th September 2021. His fans are eagerly waiting for Liger's release.

