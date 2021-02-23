Ramya Krishnan Shares Photo With Vijay Deverakonda From Sets Of 'Liger'

Actor Ramya Krishnan took to her Instagram account to share a photo from the sets of Liger. She posted a photo of herself with Vijay Deverakonda on her social media account. She captioned the post and said, "When work feels like party mode in the right company". In the photo, Ramya Krishnan can be seen in a red saree whereas Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in a black sports jacket.

Ramya Krishnan shares photo from the sets of Liger

Fans are showering their love on Ramya Krishnan's Instagram post. Some commented that the actor is looking gorgeous with Vijay Deverakonda while several others loved the smiling faces of both Vijay and Ramya. Check out some of the reactions of fans and followers on Ramya Krishnan's Instagram post:

Liger cast

Liger is an upcoming sports-action film that is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Despande and Ali are also a part of the Liger cast. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2021.

About Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan made her acting debut in 1984 at the age of fourteen in the Tamil film Vellai Manasu. She then got her breakthrough in 1989 from Kasinadhuni Viswanath's Sutradharulu. She then appeared in series of successful films like Alludugaru, Allari Mogudu, and Major Chandrkanth. Her other films with Nagarjuna like Hello Brother, Criminal, Gharana Bullodu received a lot of praise from the audience. Ramya played a pivotal role in two of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. She made her OTT debut with the show Queen in 2019 and the show received heavy critical acclaim from everyone.

Ramya Krishnan got a Filmfare Award for Best Actor Female- Telugu for her performance in Sutradharulu. She has won four Filmfare Awards, three Nandi Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Ramya Krishnan recently won Blacksheep Digital Awards for her performance in the web series Queen. In 2020, she even won two awards for her performance in the film Super Deluxe.

Image Credits: @meramyakrishnan Instagram

