Vijay Deverakonda Unveils First Poster Of Brother Anand's Next Film 'Pushpaka Vimanam'

Indian film actor Vijay Deverakonda took to the story session of his social media handle and unveiled the first poster of his brother Anand Deverakonda's film Pushpaka Vimanam, on Monday. Interestingly, the poster featured the star cast of the upcoming film. The poster of the film suggests that the plot will include a wedding sequence as a few bandsmen can be seen in the background.

Instagramming the story, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Gives me a peak into the world, inetrsting characters and their objectives / Younger boy continues to find talent and pick interesting stuff exteremly opposite of what I do / But atleast I get to be associated with such filmes as presenter and co-producer and help in any way I can. Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off / A dark comedy, som ethrills and lots of laughs coming your way!", along iwth various emoticons including smiling and hugging-face.

Vijay presents brother Anand's next film:

Minutes after the Arjun Reddy actor shared the poster, his brother Anand too shared it on the media feed of his verified handle. Though the poster revealed the star cast and their look for the upcoming film, the makers did not drop any hint about the release date of the film. While sharing the same poster, actor Saanve Megghana penned, "You will fall in looove with these crazy characters", in the caption.

Interestingly, the official page of Vijay Deverakonda's production banner, King Of The Hill, in its previous post, promised to drop the first look and title of the Anand Deverakonda starrer. In the previous post as well, the bandsmen were featured. The production banner's post stated that the film will hit the theatres this summer.

In a recent conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Anand revealed that the film will be an edgy film based on how middle-class people look at marriage and life after marriage. Meanwhile, the director said that he penned a story that reflects all societal happenings in a thrilling manner. Explaining about how he came up with it, Damodar added that he got the idea for the film while browsing the news some years ago.

