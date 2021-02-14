Vijay Deverakonda's List Of Charitable Acts That Prove The Actor Has A Heart Of Gold

It is a known fact that Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has entertained, enlightened and enthralled the members of the South Indian cinema-watching audience for several years now. But, the fact that the Tollywood star is a hero off-screen as well is something that is known to very few. It has been observed that time and again, Vijay Deverakonda has supported various causes that he has believed in over the years in various capacities, be it that of a generous donor or an active volunteer. This article is about those acts of heroism and generosity that are rarely spoken about by him.

1) The Deverakonda Foundation

During the second quarter of 2020, Vijay Deverakonda had announced that through his organization, The Deverakonda Foundation, he will be seen helping all of those households who were financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. In addition to the same, the foundation was also incorporated for the purpose of helping the graduates secure a job back then. Within no time, the officials of the foundation raised an amount close to 2 crore rupees, through which it helped north of 17,000 households at a time when the Indian lockdown situation was at its infancy stage. The website for the same is www.thedeverakondafoundation.org

Also Read: DYK Vijay Deverakonda Sent 3 Ice-cream Trucks On His B'day For His Fans In Hyderabad?

2) A hero on & off-screen

Vijay Deverakonda's breakout film, Arjun Reddy, if online reports are to go by, not only helped its leading man carve out a place for himself but even helped out in the government's initiative of raising money for the underprivileged. It is said that the actor, shortly after receiving Filmfare award for the film, auctioned it off for an amount of 25 lakhs, while as per IMDb, his own remuneration for playing the titular character was Rs. 3 Lakhs. The proceeds from the auction were credited in PM's relief fund at a time when a devastating flood had damaged a part of India. This information has been sourced from an article on FirstPost.com.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys 'last Few Days' With Dog Before Hitting Sets, Alia Drops Hearts

3) A COVID-19 relief fund of his own

As per a report on Filmfare.com, one month after India went into a state of a near 100-per cent Lockdown, the actor had announced that he is setting aside 1.30 crore rupees for those families who are too cash strapped for even being able to procure daily necessities. It is said that the amount in question could have also been utilised for the procurement of necessary medical supplies. Days later, Netizens learned that Deverakonda had helped close to 6000 distressed individuals through the corpus amount.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Speaks In Telugu As She Makes Important 'Liger' Announcement; WATCH

4) A messiah at the time of the Hyderabad floods

The infamous Hyderbad floods had upended the lives of many of its residents in the short time span of a few hours. In order to help out those who were the most affected by the incident, Vijay Deverakonda and various actors from the Indian film industry were seen making generous donations to PM's relief fund. Deverakonda's contribution towards the same was a total of 10 lakh rupees, as reported by the officials at TheQuint.

Vijay Deverakonda's movies:

As of this writing, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 2020's World Famous Lover. Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, it was said that the actor has completed the principal photography process of Puri Jagannadh's next project. That film, as it turns out, was Liger. More details regarding Liger will be revealed as and when the makers unveil them.

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been sourced from various publications. The author of this article does not guarantee accuracy of the figures.)

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, Chaitanya's Majili: Films Where Cricket Took The Lead

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.